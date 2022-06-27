Lebanon man killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Lebanon man was killed in the crash of his motorcycle Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 20 about 25 miles east of Sweet Home, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55.

A preliminary investigation found that Mark Nelson, 57, of Lebanon, was riding a blue Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when he lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment, troopers said.

Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.

Another motorcycle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles west of the fatality. The rider was taken to Lebanon Hospital with minor injuries and declined treatment, troopers said.