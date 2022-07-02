Skip to Content
Driver seriously injured in crash on Nelson Road east of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A driver was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries Friday night after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Nelson Road, east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The driver, who was alone, was thrown from the car in the crash, which was reported just before 9:30 p.m. south of the Bend Municipal Airport, Sergeant James McLaughlin said.

The car was damaged by a fire following the crash, he said. The car ended up well off the road, which was closed for a brief time.

