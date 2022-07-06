Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
today at 7:59 AM
Highway 126 reopens overnight, hours after reported car-motorcycle crash

Highway 126 car motorcycle crash 76
ODOT TripCheck
Crash closed Hwy. 126 near Cline Falls Hwy. west of Redmond Wednesday night

(Update: Highway 126 reopened overnight)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious-injury crash reportedly involving a motorcycle and car closed Highway 126 west of Redmond for about five hours Wednesday night, and early Thursday.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. near milepost 108, close to Cline Falls State Park and about three miles west of Redmond.

ODOT urged motorists to use alternate routes if available. The highway reopened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said.

Oregon State Police led the crash investigation, as it occurred on a state highway. No information had been released by Thursday morning.

You can check traffic updates at KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.

We’ll have updates as available.

