Highway 126 reopens overnight, hours after reported car-motorcycle crash

(Update: Highway 126 reopened overnight)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious-injury crash reportedly involving a motorcycle and car closed Highway 126 west of Redmond for about five hours Wednesday night, and early Thursday.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. near milepost 108, close to Cline Falls State Park and about three miles west of Redmond.

ODOT urged motorists to use alternate routes if available. The highway reopened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, ODOT spokesman Tom Strandberg said.

Oregon State Police led the crash investigation, as it occurred on a state highway. No information had been released by Thursday morning.

You can check traffic updates at KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.

We’ll have updates as available.