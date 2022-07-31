Update from DCSO: Woman, 71, missing in La Pine has been found safe

(Update: Missing woman found safe)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help Sunday in finding a 71-year-old La Pine woman who left a home on foot in the morning and failed to return. They later reported she'd been found safe.

Kathleen Scott, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, left a residence on Sutter Street in the Newberry Estates neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., walking in an unknown direction of travel, Sergeant Jayson Janes said, adding that she was visiting from out of the area.

She was most likely carrying a small, yellow dog named Dobby, the sergeant said.

Anyone who had seen Scott or has information on her whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 22-41244. Several Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams were involved in the search for the woman.

Janes reported in an update around 10:30 p.m. Sunday that Scott "has been located and is safe."

"We appreciate everyone's assistance in locating her," the sergeant added.