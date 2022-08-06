Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Friday to the reported crash on Tumalo Road near the Cline Falls Highway, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Arriving deputies and citizens helped the driver of a Dodge Dart, a 17-year-old girl from Montague, California, until Bend Fire and Rescue medics arrived and took her to St. Charles Bend, Janes said. The 46-year-old Redmond driver of a Ford Expedition also was taken to the hospital, with minor injuries.

Members of the sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team assisted in the investigation, Janes said. Which closed the road for about four hours.

Based on evidence and witness statements, deputies said the Ford driver was heading east on Tumalo Road when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with the teen’s Dodge.

After being treated at the hospital, the Redmond man was booked into the county jail in Bend on charges of DUII-alcohol, second-degree assault, reckless driving and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

Janes said the sheriff’s office wants to thank community members who helped at the scene, as well as Oregon State Police, Bend Fire and Rescue and the Deschutes County Road Department.