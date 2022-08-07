Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Sunday of a Bend man who suffered a broken leg in the crash of his motorcycle on a Forest Service road south of Pine Mountain.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 10:40 a.m. regarding the injured rider, a 27-year-old Bend man, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Dispatch provided the coordinates for the injured rider’s location, near Forest Service 2310 Road, to a Special Services deputy, who paged out SAR volunteers. Thirteen volunteers and two deputies responded to the location.

The first responder on scene was a seasonal deputy was working off-highway vehicle (OHV) enforcement, Zook said. The deputy stayed with the rider and guided in SAR volunteers to the location, arriving with the second deputy.

The deputies and SAR members evaluated the rider’s condition and placed him in a wheeled litter, then carried him out to nearby Search and Rescue vehicles. He was transferred into a vehicle and brought out to the FS 2510 Road OHV staging area, where a Bend Fire and Rescue ambulance crew was waiting.

The rider was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend for evaluation and treatment, Zook said.