Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.

La Pine Rural Fire District firefighter-paramedics received word around 2 p.m. of the swimmer in distress who was trapped by the current an a downed tree or log in the river, also known as a “sweeper,” and was struggling to stay above the water, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said.

The 34-year-old was in distress in the river, where he was swimming without any life vest, flotation device or boat and was surprised and caught in the fast current between Pringle Falls and the undeveloped Tetherow landing, the fire chief said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers relayed GPS coordinates to an acquaintance on shore who had a cellphone.

The fire district responded with a quick response unit, two paramedic units and a rescue engine with water rescue gear, Supkis said, but could not get within a mile of the remote site by vehicle. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team had two other backcountry rescues underway and were unable to assist.

La Pine firefighters hiked in and quickly search both sides of the river, making contact with the man within 90 minutes, Supkis said.

The victim was eventually able to get out on his own, but “was shaken, cold and stranded,” the fire chief said.

Bend Fire crews assisted by activating a technical rescue unit to help if needed. The victim and reporting party both declined treatment or transport. Supkis said, but after a long hike out without footwear, they required Forest Service law enforcement’s help to get back to their vehicle."

"The La Pine Fire District wants to remind all that the Deschutes is a wild and scenic river, with cold water, strong currents, and many natural hazards," Supkis wrote in the conclusion of his news release. "Recreating on this special river needs to be a well-planned and properly equipped venture."