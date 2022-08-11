Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving.

OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109.

The driver, a 28-year-old Redmond woman, and a front-seat passenger were thrown from the Ford Focus when it left the highway, overturned and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, troopers said.

OSP did not have details on the extent of injuries to all five occupants but said the two children, a 7-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, had minor injuries.

One of the two adult passengers, a 31-year-old Bend man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on assault and harassment charges.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and ODOT assisted with traffic control, while Trac Towing towed the vehicle.

OSP said the investigation is continuing.