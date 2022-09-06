Updated procession time for DCSO Lt. Ernie Brown, killed in Junction City motorcycle crash

(Update: Procession time moved back an hour)

Longtime DCSO employee was with agency for 24 years; public invited to view return procession

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City.

Brown was riding a vintage motorcycle during off-road races at the Eugene MX Park (Territorial Motocross Park) in Junction City when he crashed Sunday afternoon, Lane County sheriff’s Sergeant Thomas Speldrich said.

Brown, who was 53, was transported to a hospital after the crash, but passed away from the injuries he received, according to the announcement by Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes.

Brown began his career with the Sheriff’s Office 24 years ago as a technician in the Corrections Division. He became a corrections deputy in 2001.

"During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Brown proved himself to be a leader," Janes said. "Ernie earned the rank of Sergeant in 2011. He later became the Sheriff’s Office training Sergeant before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2019. Lt. Brown was also a founding member of the DCSO SWAT Team and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard."

Lt. Brown was a veteran, having proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

Lt. Brown is survived by his wife and three adult children. His family is requesting their privacy during this tragic time, Janes said.

Sheriff Shane Nelson said, “Ernie was a humble and kind man, a selfless public servant, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He touched many lives and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant.”

The announcement concluded with a statement from the Brown/Piatt family:"Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and honor for our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Thank you for helping us through this most difficult time."

On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Brown’s family will be bringing Lt. Brown back home from Springfield to Bend.

Members of the public are welcome to view the procession and show their support for Lt. Brown’s family. The route and approximate arrival times for the procession are outlined below:

UPDATE (Wednesday morning):

At this time, it is estimated the procession will arrive in the City of Sisters at approximately 12:30-12:45 PM

Arrival into the City of Bend at approximately 1:00-1:15 PM

Arrival at Niswonger-Reynolds at approximately 1:15-1:30 PM

If there are any further significant changes in arrival times, an updated press release will be sent out.

(Earlier information):

Highway 20 through the City of Sisters, arriving approximately 11:30 AM

Hwy 20 east into the City of Bend, arriving approximately 12:00 PM

South on 3rd St to NW Greenwood Ave.

West on NW Greenwood Ave. to NW Hill St.

South on NW Hill St to Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home 105 NW Irving Ave, Bend

Arriving at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home approximately 12:15 PM

All local first responders are welcome to participate in the procession. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office members will be staging at Black Butte Ranch at 10:30 AM and will be joining in the procession from that location.