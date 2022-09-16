Skip to Content
Fatal four-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond for several hours, now open

Traffic backed up for miles after a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond Friday morning
(Update: OSP confirms fatality; highway has reopened)

Another crash slows traffic on Hwy. 126 west of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for more than three hours Friday, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.

Numerous first responders headed to the scene and ODOT TripCheck reported the highway was closed near milepost 126. The highway reopened just after noon; check updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.

Amid lengthy backups on the highway, ODOT later said traffic was being diverted around the closure. They also advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Around 9:30 a.m., another injury crash was reported on Highway 126 (SW Highland Avenue) at Helmholtz Way on Redmond west side, affecting westbound traffic for a time.

We’ll have more information as available.

