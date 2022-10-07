Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the reported crash on the Powell Butte Highway near Nelson Road, east of Bend, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Deputies determined the driver was heading north on the highway when his Jeep Wrangler struck the back of a combine also being driven north on the road. The Jeep left the highway and either struck or came to rest against a power pole.

The driver was taken to St. Charles Bend, where a hospital spokeswoman said he was listed in critical condition Friday. The operator of the combine was not injured, Janes said.

The sergeant said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.