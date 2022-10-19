Dozens of semis, cars in deadly pileup on foggy I-5 in Linn County; southbound lanes shut for hours

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – One person was killed in a 65-vehicle crash on foggy Interstate 5 in Linn County Wednesday morning, Oregon State Police reported, adding that speed also was a factor in the pileup that was expected to keep the southbound freeway closed for much of the day.

Troopers responded around 8 a.m. to the crash on southbound I-5 north of Springfield and south of the Brownsville-Halsey exit.

OSP said preliminary estimates indicated the crash involved about 15 to 20 semi-trucks and 45 cars, with one confirmed fatality.

I-5 southbound traffic was being detoured around the scene, while northbound lanes remained open, with traffic moving slowly. ODOT temporarily dropped a cable barrier to detour vehicles caught in the gridlock. School buses from Eugene also were called in to relocate 30 to 40 stranded motorists to Pioneer Villa.

DEQ and hazardous material crews also responded due to about six commercial vehicles leaking fluids onto the roadway.

OSP said several public agencies were assisting, and members of the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit also were on the scene.

For the latest traffic situation, visit KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.