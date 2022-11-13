Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours

Weekend's second fatal crash in region

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras Saturday evening closed U.S. Highway 26 at Northwest Poplar Street and the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. ODOT TripCheck said drivers were urged to use an alternate route. The highway was reopened by early Sunday.

Oregon State Police croopers confirmed the fatality but said no more information likely would be released until Monday.

Meanwhile, another fatal crash was reported Friday night around 10:15 p.m. on state Highway 58 at milepost 64, by Odell Lake.

ODOT also had advised of a full road closure for a crash investigation and advised motorists to take alternate routes and watch out for first responders.

OSP said more information on that fatality also is expected to be released Monday, after family notifications are complete.