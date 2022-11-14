Skip to Content
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. near milepost 64, by Odell Lake, ODOT and OSP said.

Troopers said Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, 25, of Salem, was heading east on the highway in icy conditions when he lost control of his Chevy Aveo. It crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup driven by an 83-year-old La Pine man.

The Salem man died at the crash scene, OSP said. The La Pine driver had minor injuries and declined medical transport.

Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for about five hours for the crash investigation and to clear the roadway, troopers said.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cascade Fire and EMS, and ODOT.

