Bend woman jailed on drugged driving, other charges after fleeing police, wrong-way crash on Hwy. 97

Police used drone to find suspect hiding in bushes near Cooley Road; K-9 team aided in arrest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend woman was arrested on drugged driving, hit-and-run and numerous other charges Thursday night after police said she sped away from officers, heading the wrong way on Highway 97, crashed into a car, ran and hid in bushes, found with the help of a drone and a K-9 team.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to a report of an apparent DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of Sportsmen’s Warehouse on Hunnell Road, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers found the silver Honda CRX Del Sol parked on the east side of the building, she said. But as they approached, the driver abruptly drove away. When an officer turned on his lights and siren and tried to conduct a traffic stop, the woman sped away without headlights, driving over two parking islands.

“Out of concern for public safety,” Miller wrote, officers did not pursue the driver, who soon left the parking lot and turned northbound on Highway 97 in the southbound lanes.

Moments later, the woman, now back in the northbound lanes, crashed into the back of a Jeep Wrangler that had just turned left onto northbound Highway 97 from Cooley Road, Miller said. The Jeep was occupied by two people, and the driver was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver then ran from the crash scene, Miller said, adding that officers found evidence of drug use in the car.

Using a drone, officers found the woman hiding in the bushes nearby and took her into custody with the help of a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team.

She was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment, then to the county jail on charges of DUII-drugs, felony attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving, six counts of reckless endangering, failure to perform the duties of a driver (both property damage and injury), driving with a suspended license, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and a felony probation violation.