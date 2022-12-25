DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car

One person flown to St. Charles Bend; woman jailed on several charges

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday.

Redmond police were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Saturday to the multiple-vehicle crash in the area of South Highway 97 and Veterans Way, Lieutenant April Huey said.

The 37-year-old Bend woman, who police did not identify, attempted to flee the scene, Huey said, but witnesses held her down until police arrived. After officers began their investigation, the woman illegally entered a patrol car and tried to steal it to flee the scene again, the lieutenant said.

Police took the woman into custody and took her to St. Charles Redmond for evaluation. After she was cleared from the hospital, the woman was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where she was lodged on charges of DUII, unlawful entering into a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, six counts of reckless endangering and three counts of assault

Three other people also were taken to St. Charles Redmond and the most seriously injured was then flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend. Huey said that person had life-threatening injuries but is expected to live. Three other vehicle occupants were evaluated at the scene but did not have visible injuries, the lieutenant said.

Redmond police thanked ODOT, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue for their assistance in the crash investigation.

“The Redmond Police Department would like to remind residents to drive sober this holiday season to keep yourselves and the community safe,” Huey concluded.