Hwy. 97 Klamath County crash kills Madras man, 12-year-old son; OSP conducting criminal investigation

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police said Wednesday they are conducting a criminal investigation into a crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son.

Troopers and other first-responders were called just after 7 p.m. Monday to the three-vehicle crash near milepost 235, north of Chiloquin.

A preliminary OSP investigation found that a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was heading south on the highway when the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a Chevy Suburban. Troopers said the momentum carried the commercial truck into a Dodge Ram 1500 that was parked on the side of the road.

Two people in the Suburban was killed. Roberto Raygoza Rosales, 36, of Madras, died at the scene. Troopers said a male juvenile also died of injuries from the crash, which also resulted in several other injuries.

OSP did not release other information, due to the ongoing investigation, or identify the juvenile crash victim, but two GoFundMe pages established in recent days identified the boy as 12-year-old Roberto Raygoza Jr.

“He was such a happy boy, he dreamed of being a soccer player,” wrote one page’s organizer, Krista Dixon. “He always had a bright smile on his face, he was so loving and caring.”

The other page’s organizer, Esteffany Galan, said, “Roberto was a wonderful son who touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind his lovely mother, Jenny Franco. We are all devastated by Roberto’s loss. We want to give Roberto the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”