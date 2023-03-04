Warm Springs man killed in Hwy. 26 rollover crash

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Warm Springs man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 26 early Friday morning, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 105 in Jefferson County.

A preliminary investigation found that Kurtis Lee Boise, 40, of Warm Springs was driving a Ford F-150 heading west when it left the road for unknown reasons and overturned, troopers said.

Boise died at the scene, OSP said. The passenger, a 37-year-old Madras man, sustained minor injuries and was transported by medics for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, OSP said.