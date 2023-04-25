Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Pickup, school bus collide on Hwy. 26 in Madras; truck driver injured, no kids were on bus

Jefferson County school bus was damaged in collision with pickup truck on Hwy. 26 Tuesday afternoon
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup truck and Jefferson County school bus collided on Highway 26 in Madras Tuesday afternoon, sending the pickup driver to the hospital, but there were no children on the bus and its driver was unhurt, sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 115, just northwest of Cherry Lane, deputies said.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS took the pickup driver to St. Charles Madras, but deputies said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash. Other responding agencies included the Madras and Warm Springs police departments.

The crash blocked traffic in both directions for a time.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21.

