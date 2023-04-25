Pickup, school bus collide on Hwy. 26 in Madras; truck driver injured, no kids were on bus

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup truck and Jefferson County school bus collided on Highway 26 in Madras Tuesday afternoon, sending the pickup driver to the hospital, but there were no children on the bus and its driver was unhurt, sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 115, just northwest of Cherry Lane, deputies said.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS took the pickup driver to St. Charles Madras, but deputies said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash. Other responding agencies included the Madras and Warm Springs police departments.

The crash blocked traffic in both directions for a time.