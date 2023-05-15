Jefferson County vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 26 at Elm Lane; fleeing driver in critical condition

(Update: Blake Mayfield is meeting with a witness, officials to learn more about what happened)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pursuit north of Madras by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy Friday evening ended in a crash that critically injured the fleeing driver, a Washington state man who Oregon State Police said ran a stop sign and struck another car on U.S. Highway 26. Two people in that vehicle also were injured.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 26 at NW Elm Lane, about three miles north of Madras.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield plans to meet with Chris Casad, who filmed video of the chase from his farm near Madras, His report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Troopers said the deputy was engaged in a pursuit on Elm Lane that ended when the suspect, a 30-year-old Newport, Washington man tried to cross Highway 26 on Elm Lane without stopping at a stop sign or yielding to highway traffic.

The fleeing driver struck another car, causing a three-vehicle collision, OSP said.

The suspect was flown to St. Charles Bend and was in critical condition as of Friday night. Two people in the vehicle struck by the suspect also were taken to the hospital, according to OSP, who said the investigation was ongoing.

The crash and investigation closed the highway at milepost 113 for a time. A detour was set up using NW Elm Lane, N. Adams Drive and NW Cherry Lane.

Casad provided NewsChannel 21 with video he took of the pursuit. He said he was out moving irrigation lines when he spotted the pursued car heading east on Elm Lane, toward Highway 26. The video ends a few seconds before the crash, which he says he heard but did not see happen.

He also said he later found a female passenger who had baled out of the pursued car before the crash. and his wife took her to deputies who were at the crash scene.

Sheriff Jason Pollock said he expected to have information to release about the incident on Monday.