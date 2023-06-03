Redmond 17-year-old swimmer drowns at Steelhead Falls after being pulled underwater

Dive team locates, recovers Ridgeview HS student's body hours later

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Redmond teen drowned at Steelhead Falls Saturday afternoon when he swam toward the falls and got caught in its swift undertow, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.

Deputies and Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue crews responded around 2:18 p.m. to the report of a swimmer who was underwater near the popular gathering spot.

Fire crews arrived on scene in about 15 minutes and made their way to the falls, about a half-mile hike in on the uneven, steep and narrow trail. When they reached the falls, they confirmed a 17-year-old male was underwater beneath the falls, Pollock said.

“Bystanders attempted to rescue the male from the falls, (but) were unable to do so due to the swift, fast-moving down-pressure of the falls,” the sheriff said in a news release.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded, along with the Swiftwater Rescue Team, Deschutes County Dive Team and Bend Fire & Rescue Technical Rescue Team, the sheriff said.

Investigators determined that the teen, a junior at Ridgeview High School, swam toward the falls and got caught in the swift undertow, Pollock said.

Rescue crews worked in the area, searching for the teen. Around 6:45 p.m., the dive team was able to locate his body about 40 yards downriver from the falls.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family,” Pollock said. Authorities did not release the teen’s name.

The sheriff thanked first responders who responded to the incident, which also included the BLM Ranger and Central Oregon Chaplaincy.