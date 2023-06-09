Motorcyclist killed in Redmond Hwy. 97 hit-and-run crash; police ask public for info, surveillance video

Suspect believed to be driving late-model Dodge Ram pickup

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Police are seeking information from the public and surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses to help them find an apparent hit-and-run driver of a late-model pickup who struck and fatally injured a 61-year-old motorcyclist on Highway 97 late Thursday night.

Deschutes County 911 received a call shortly before 11 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and unknown vehicle on southbound Highway 97 near Northwest Larch Avenue, Sergeant Steven Binstock said.

Police arrived and provided first aid to the male motorcycle rider before Redmond Fire & Rescue took him to the hospital. The victim, whom police did not identify, later died of his injuries,

“RPD is asking for assistance from the community by providing any information that could be useful to the investigation,” Binstock said in a news release.

The initial investigation has tentatively identified the suspect vehicle as a late-model Dodge Ram pickup, he said.

If you have a home or business with surveillance cameras on Highway 97 or the nearby streets of West Antler and Evergreen avenues and Veterans Way, police ask that you review video between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday for a pickup matching that description.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Redmond Police through county non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

"RPD extends its appreciation to the compassionate people that stopped and assisted the victim on scene and the Oregon State Police for completing the crash reconstruction portion of the investigation," Binstock added.