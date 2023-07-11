Prineville woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Corvallis; 4 others injured

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Corvallis police have identified a 65-year-old Prineville woman who was killed in a crash last week that also injured four other people.

An investigation found that a 74-year-old Monmouth woman was driving a Subaru Legacy heading south on Highway 99W around 5:40 p.m. last Thursday when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Hyundai Elantra driven by a 32-year-old Albany woman.

One of the three passengers in the Elantra, Prineville resident Brenda Arlene Coats, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by Corvallis Fire medics, officers said.