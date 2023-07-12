Two semi-truck drivers, passenger killed in head-on crash of two rigs on Highway 20 in Harney County

RILEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two semi-truck drivers, from Montana and Florida, and a passenger were killed in the head-on crash of their rigs late Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 20 in Harney County, Oregon State Police said. The crash and investigation closed the highway for about four hours.

Troopers and other first responders were called to the crash shortly before 5 p.m. near milepost 85, west of Riley.

A preliminary investigation found that Darrell Thew, 57, of Montana, was operating a 1997 Peterbilt and trailer heading east when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming 2023 Freightliner and trailer driven by Meth Mckinnon, 57, of Orlando, Florida.

Both truck drivers died at the scene, OSP said, as did Mckinnon’s passenger, James Mckinnon, 62, also of Orlando.

OSP was assisted by the Burns-Hines Fire Department, the Harney County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.