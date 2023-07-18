Shocked, saddened friends speak fondly of Bend man killed in 300- to 500-foot fall while climbing North Sister

(Update: Lane County Sheriff's Office releases search details; Isabella Warren is speaking with friends of Joel Tranby for report tonight at 5)

Extensive air, ground search efforts fail to find Joel Tranby; parents 'devastated' but thankful for support

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Bend man suffered a fatal 300- to 500-foot fall on Monday while climbing the North Sister with his girlfriend, prompting an extensive air and ground search by Deschutes and Lane counties that has failed to find him and has moved from rescue to recovery.

Joel Tranby’s grieving parents say they are “devastated by the loss” of their son, who was due to graduate from OSU-Cascades in December with a bachelor's degree in business administration, family friends say.

Friends and family are remembering Tranby as an outdoor-lover and a big part of the community. He helped coach Mountain View High School's Nordic Ski Team.

Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received the report of an injured climber near the North Sister summit around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, according to information released Wednesday by sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Speldrich, the agency’s public information officer.

The caller said her boyfriend had fallen about 300 to 500 feet down the slope and was severely injured, Speldrich said. She was unable to see where he’d fallen or reach him, due to the extremely steep and rocky terrain.

A Lane County Sheriff’s Office SAR coordinator and a Mountain Rescue volunteer arrived on scene in a LifeFlight Network helicopter and immediately began searching for Tranby, who Speldrich said “is believed to have fallen into a very step ravine that is made up of extremely unstable large boulders.”

“Unfortunately, he stopped responding verbally before searchers arrived,” the sergeant said.

The search team and an Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter crew were unable to locate him, Speldrich said, adding that “this area is extremely dangerous and inaccessible to searchers by foot.”

Other teams from Lane County SAR, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Mountain Rescue and an Air Link helicopter also helped in the search.

The search resumed Tuesday, with the Civil Air Patrol using a high-resolution camera and a ground team made up of volunteers with the Corvallis and Eugene mountain rescue organizations. Speldrich said they used a small drone to further search the area where Tranby was believed to have fallen.

“No new clues were located,” the sergeant said. “However, searchers will closely analyze the high-resolution photographs utilizing specialized software to attempt to detect possible clues.”

“Future plans will be dependent upon the data analysis and resource availability,” Speldrich said.

Tranby’s mother, April, kept family and friends abreast of the search efforts in a series of Facebook posts Monday and Tuesday.

She first noted that her son and his girlfriend, Fiona Curley, had gone to climb the 10,085-foot peak and that he fell about 300 feet around noon Monday, then fell again, an unknown distance, around 2 p.m.

“He was able to talk after (the) first fall, but very badly injured,” she wrote. “We have no contact with him after (the) second fall.”

Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue units took part in the extensive search efforts, including a plane, drones and Civil Air Patrol aircraft. Tranby said there were GPS locator signals that pinged Monday night, possibly in the area where her son fell a second time.

Tuesday evening, Tranby said no new clues had come from the plane or drones, though there was extensive footage to be reviewed Wednesday.

“They are moving from rescue to recovery phase,” she wrote.

April Tranby and husband David shared this statement Tuesday night with NewsChannel 21:

"Our family is devastated by the loss of Joel. We are thankful for the efforts of Lane and Deschutes County SARs, Civil Air Patrol, law enforcement, friends and family both local and around the world, and Foundry Church for supporting us and seeking to bring Joel home.

"Joel was doing something he loved, with the person he loved, in the outdoors and we know that brought him joy.

"Joel loved God and put his faith in Him. We are now trusting God for comfort in the days ahead. We continue to pray that his body will be found and ask for privacy at this time so we can heal as a family."

Three years ago, NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams profiled the musical “Tranby Troupe,” including Joel, then a senior at Mountain View, who played the violin.

Tranby's LinkedIn profile shows he'd started work at Costco in May as a part-time food service assistant. He previously had worked in recent years as a manager at Bend's Chick-fil-A "and loved it there," a friend said.