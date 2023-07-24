Skip to Content
Bend motorcyclist crashes into parked car, seriously injured near Devils Lake on Cascade Lakes Hwy.

AirLink motorcycle was called to serious-injury motorcycle crash Sunday near Devils Lake on Cascade Lakes Highway
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 61-year-old Bend man was flown to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a parked car near Devils Lake Sunday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:10 p.m. to the reported crash near Devils Lake on the Cascade Lakes Highway, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider had struck a parked vehicle and was in the middle of the road, Wall said. The parked car was unoccupied at the time.

Based on the details of the crash, an AirLink air ambulance was sent to the crash scene. The motorcycle operator was flown to the Bend hospital with serious injuries. Wall said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash closed the road for about 90 minutes. Wall said intoxicants are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

