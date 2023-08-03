Head-on crash at La Pine intersection injures 3, 1 seriously

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash Wednesday at a La Pine intersection, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Burgess and Old Stage roads, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

An investigation determined that a 66-year-old woman was driving a Ford Edge eastbound when she crossed over the center line and collided with a westbound Chevy Tahoe driven by a 62-year-old California man.

The Edge driver was taken to La Pine Rural Fire District Station 1, from where she was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, Wall said.

The Tahoe driver and his 61-year-old female passenger were taken by ground ambulances to the Bend hospital.

La Pine RFPD Engineer Alex Mason said the high-speed crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles, and two patients had to be extricated by fire district crews. As La Pine Fire was responding to five other medical emergencies at the time, mutual-aid ambulances were requested from the Crescent, Sunriver and Bend fire departments. Both AirLink and Life Flight air helicopters were used during the incident.

Wall said the investigation is ongoing and more information may be released later.