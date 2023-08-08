Semi turning from Cooley Road to Hwy. 97 gets stuck, traffic backs up for miles; nighttime signal repairs planned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A semi-truck turning from Cooley Road to northbound Highway 97 got high-centered and stuck Tuesday afternoon, blocking northbound lanes and causing miles-long backups on the Bend Parkway and on side streets as drivers sought to avoid the traffic jam, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller. But the truck struck the signal equipment at the intersection, according to ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey.

“Our best advice at this time is to avoid the area if possible,” Davey said.

The lanes were cleared by around 3:30 p.m., but Davey said the crash also damaged the signal’s electrical equipment. She said crews will turn off the signal around 8 p.m. to make repairs, and traffic would be flagged through the intersection.

The repairs are expected to take until midnight or later to conclude, so drivers were advised to “expect some delays.”

