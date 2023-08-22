Skip to Content
St. Helens man dies in 1,200-foot fall during one-day climb of North and Middle Sister

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue
By
Published 4:59 PM

Army Guard helicopter locates man, but SAR unit unable to recover him

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Army National Guard helicopter crew located the remains of a 66-year-old St. Helens man who was reported overdue while on an intended one-day climb of the North and Middle Sister last week and was killed in a 1,200-foot fall, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

The sheriff’s office responded last Friday to a report of an overdue hiker, Sgt. Jason Wall said Tuesday.

An initial investigation determined that John David Mulcahy left the Pole Creek Trailhead on the morning of Tuesday, August 15 to summit the North Sister and the Middle Sister in one day, with plans to return to the trailhead that evening, Wall said.

 Family members had not heard from Mulcahy and contacted the sheriff’s office to report him overdue.

AirLink was contacted and agreed to fly a helicopter crew over the area Friday afternoon, but did not locate Mulcahy.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit sent a mountain rescue team up to the area, the sergeant said.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Army National Guard sent a helicopter crew who flew over the area and found a deceased subject believed to be Mulcahy around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Due to the location, Wall said, the sheriff’s SAR unit “was unable to recover him.”

Barney Lerten

