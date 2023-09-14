AirLink helicopter pilot, Powell Butte resident, speaks on recovery challenges since 2022 crash in Christmas Valley

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. -- On May 17th 2022, Powell Butte resident Michael McGarry suffered serious injuries after he lost control of an AirLink helicopter that was hit by high winds as it landed to pick up a patient in Christmas Valley.

At the time, McGarry worked as a flight crew member for Med-Trans and was piloting the helicopter with three registered nurses also onboard.

After being hospitalized with a concussion, a broken arm and fibula, three fractured ribs, three fractured vertebrae, a fractured femur, and an exploded knee from the crash, the retired military war veteran of 20 years, who also flew helicopters to help fight wildfires, says he is struggling to support his wife and six kids.

One of the other three passengers who declined to be interviewed was also critically injured, suffering severe memory challenges.

NewsChannel21’s Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with McGarry about his recovery process.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.