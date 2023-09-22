Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue helps hiker lost, disoriented by several inches of early snowfall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Early-season snowfall can catch many people off-guard in the woods, as it did a hiker lost on the Tam McArthur Trail west of Bend, who sought assistance by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

SAR responded Thursday to the trail from Three Creek Lake to assist a hiker from Sunnyvale, Calif., who was disoriented and unprepared for the inclement weather that had moved in, deputies said.

The hiker was not injured but had lost the trail due to nearly six inches of new snow at higher elevations.

Four volunteers and an incident commander responded to the area, deploying shortly before 5 p.m. The hiker was found shortly after 8 p.m., inside her tent and sleeping bag, uninjured.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public when recreating at elevation during this time of year, weather can change very quickly," the agency said in a Facebook post. "Be prepared for the unexpected, bring items such as appropriate clothing/footwear, communication devices, food/water, and navigational items such a map, compass/GPS."