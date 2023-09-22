Motorcyclist, 74, killed in crash at Knott and China Hat roads; Bend PD says he ran stop sign, hit side of Tesla

(Update: Adding video; Bend PD release name of motorcyclist)

Driver calls in crash to 911, stays on scene, has not been cited

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 74-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday morning when he ran a stop sign and hit the side of a car at the intersection of Knott and China Hat roads, police said.

An initial investigation determined that the man, later identified as Central Oregon resident Ronald Michael Quinn, was riding a Harley-Davidson northwest on China Hat Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign around 9:45 a.m.

Quinn's motorcycle struck the passenger side of a blue Tesla sedan driven by a 67-year-old Bend man and traveling northeast on Knott Road, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Witnesses to the crash and Bend Fire & Rescue medics performed CPR on Quinn, who was wearing a helmet, but he was declared dead at the crash scene about 10 minutes after it occurred, Miller said.

The Tesla driver called Deschutes County 911 to report the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, Miller said. He was not cited.

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team responded to conduct an investigation, which closed the intersection until about 1:30 p.m. Miller said she had no initial information on the motorcyclist's speed.