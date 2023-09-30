Semi-truck, car crash sends 2 to hospital, closes Highway 20 at Suttle Lake for a time

One flown by Life Flight helicopter

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on U.S. Highway 20 by Suttle Lake, west of Sisters, Saturday afternoon sent two people to the hospital, one by Life Flight helicopter, and closed the highway for a time, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near milepost 86, about a mile west of the intersection with Suttle Lake Loop, according to ODOT.

Oregon State Police confirmed it was a two-vehicle crash, involving a commercial motor vehicle and serious or critical injuries.

A motorist on scene shared images of a Life Flight helicopter landing on the highway to pick up a patient for transport to St, Charles Bend. Another person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The semi-truck reportedly overturned during the collision, which closed or limited traffic on the highway for about two hours and restricted into the evening. Check traffic updates on our KTVZ.COM TripCheck page.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.