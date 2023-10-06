Gov. Kotek orders public flags to half-staff in honor of Eugene airman killed in Colorado Humvee crash

Memorial service Saturday for Airman Trinity Reinhart

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek on Friday ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of Air Force Airman Trinity Reinhart, a Eugene native who was killed in a Colorado Humvee crash last month.

Kotek said she took the action pursuant of her authority under the United States flag code and that the flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, the day of Airman Reinhart’s memorial.

“I send my condolences to Airman Reinhart’s family in the wake of this tragedy and extend my deepest gratitude that she chose to devote her life, though far too brief, to serving others,” Kotek said.

Airman Reinhart she was killed in the Sept. 16 crash near Grover, Colorado, about two months before her 20th birthday. A second airman was not seriously injured.

Airman Reinhart was originally from Eugene and a graduate of the Willamette Leadership Academy. She had been assigned since May 19 to the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, based at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming

A family member told NewsChannel 21 that Airman Reinhart had many family members and friends in Central Oregon.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Trinity’s family and friends,” said Col. Justin Secrest, 90th Security Forces Group commander. “Losing one of our own is extremely difficult. We are grateful for the support from our surrounding communities during this heartbreaking time, especially the Colorado first responders who assisted at the scene.”

The Air Force said it initiated an Interim Safety Board immediately after the mishap to gather the facts surrounding the incident. A Safety Investigation Board will be convened to determine the cause of the crash and to recommend measures necessary to prevent future mishaps.