Culver woman killed, Metolius woman seriously injured in head-on crash that closed Highway 361 near Hwy. 97

(Update: highway reopens; OSP confirms fatality)

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Culver woman was killed and a Metolius woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday afternoon on state Highway 361, the Culver Highway, Oregon State Police said Friday.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near milepost 12 and closed the highway for several hours north of the Highway 97 intersection and south of Culver.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicated the 54-year-old Metolius woman was heading south at the wheel of a Toyota Camry when she tried to negotiate a corner at a high rate of speed.

The Toyota crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Ford Focus driven by Melonie Dawn Aldred, 51, of Culver, who died at the scene, OSP said.

The Toyota driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash and investigation closed the highway between Jericho and Iris lanes for about three hours. ODOT had a detour in place.

OSP said the investigation is continuing.