Four members of Troutdale family killed in fiery crash on Highway 97 north of Redmond; OSP seeks witnesses

OSP: 'When an entire family is lost, the tragic becomes the horrific.'

(Update: Highway open again; OSP confirms fatality)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four members of a Troutdale, Oregon family were killed and another driver seriously injured in the fiery head-on collision of a pickup and SUV on U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond Thursday evening, Oregon State Police reported Saturday as they looked for witnesses to the tragedy.

“All fatal traffic crashes are tragic. When an entire family is lost, the tragic becomes the horrific,” OSP Public Information Officer Captain Kyle Kennedy wrote in releasing the names and details of the crash.

Troopers and other first responders were called to the multi-vehicle crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near milepost 118, about two miles south of Terrebonne, Kennedy said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 43-year-old Corvallis, Montana man was driving a Chevy Silverado heading north when it crossed the center line, sideswiped a semi-truck and struck a Toyota Rav4 driven by Gary Rutledge, 57, of Troutdale, head-on, troopers said.

The SUV subsequently caught fire and became fully engulfed, Kennedy said.

Rutledge and his three passengers – Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, 53, and their two teens, Kate Rutledge, 15, and Ryan Rutledge, 17 – died at the scene.

The pickup driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the semi driver, a 50-year-old Livingston, Calif., resident, was not injured.

The crash and on-scene investigation closed or limited the highway for about four hours. OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire and Police, and ODOT.

Kennedy said OSP is working with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office in its investigation.

OSP is asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them at *OSP and reference Case No. SP23326671.

ODOT had established a detour while advising motorists to expect extended delays in the area.

Around 9 p.m., ODOT said a detour was in place on Canal Boulevard and advised motorists to follow the signs for that route. Shortly before midnight, ODOT said the crash no longer had the road closed but could still cause "minimal" delays.

It was the second fatal crash of the day in the region. OSP earlier confirmed a death resulted from a head-on crash that shut Highway 361 north of Highway 97 and south of Culver Thursday afternoon. A third fatal crash occurred early Friday on the Bend Parkway claimed the life of a pedestrian reportedly lying in the roadway.