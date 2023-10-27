Two drivers hurt, 1 arrested in head-on Hwy. 97 DUII crash north of Bend; OSP spotlights dangers of impaired driving

Second DUII driver found in line of traffic arrested; OSP warns of 'Fatal-5' driving behaviors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A recent head-on crash on Highway 97 north of Bend sent both drivers to the hospital and led to the drunk-driving arrest of a Redmond man, as well as another DUII driver found waiting in traffic, Oregon State Police said Friday, shining a spotlight on the dangers of impaired driving.

OSP troopers from the Bend-area command responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 near milepost 129. They learned an allegedly intoxicated driver of a Jeep Wrangler was heading north and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Kia Soul head-on.

The crash blocked all four lanes of Highway 97 for about 90 minutes, OSP said.

The Jeep driver, identified as Tomas Romairo, 39, of Redmond, was arrested on a DUII charge. He sustained minor injuries and was admitted to an area hospital. The Kia’s driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While troopers were investigating the crash, a second impaired driver was discovered in the line of traffic. Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver on a DUII charge and an outstanding warrant.

Court records show Romairo was given conditional release from jail to a responsible third party, agreeing to not possess alcohol or other controlled substances without a prescription and to not enter liquor stores, taverns or bars, except as required for employment.

He was arraigned Friday on the three Class A misdemeanors and is scheduled for a Nov. 17 hearing on a diversion petition.

Prosecutors' court filing alleges Romairo was tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content of .15, nearly twice Oregon's legal limit of .08.

OSP said its Bend Area Command has investigated numerous serious-injury and fatal DUII-related crashes in the last year.

"As part of the agency’s commitment to reduce fatal traffic crashes, troopers across the state focus on the Fatal-5 driving behaviors that contribute to the majority of all motor vehicle crashes," the news release stated. "In addition to impaired driving, other Fatal-5 behaviors include speed, occupant safety, lane safety, and distracted driving."

Last month alone, OSP said Bend-area troopers had 664 traffic contacts for Fatal-5 violations. Statewide, troopers arrested 265 suspected impaired drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 37 people per day die in drunk driving crashes – that’s one person every 39 minutes. They report that about 31 percent of traffic fatalities in the U.S. involve impaired drivers.

"Impaired driving crashes are preventable," OSP says. "Drivers are urged to plan ahead and never drive impaired with any substance. To make it home safely designate a sober driver, use public transportation, call a sober friend or family member, or use a ride-share service or taxi. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911."