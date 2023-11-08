Contractor hits, ruptures natural gas line in NE Bend, closing Highway 20; drivers urged to avoid area

(Update: ODOT says eastbound lanes still affected, detour route set)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Pacific Power contractor doing drilling work to replace a power pole hit a two-inch natural gas line in northeast Bend Wednesday morning, prompting closure of several blocks of U.S. Highway 20 (Greenwood Avenue) and cutting service to over 100 Cascade Natural Gas customers.

The contractor “struck a two-inch single feed steel main with an auger,” MDU Resources spokesman Mark Hanson said. The call came in just after 10:30 a.m., he added.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were on scene where the line was hit, at the corner of NE 10th and Greenwood Avenue, while ODOT and Bend Police were managing traffic in the area on Greenwood between Eighth and 15th streets, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said.

Hanson said crews were still working during the noon hour to stop the gas flow, and that work “should wrap up soon. Repairs, and then customer restoration will follow.”

Repairs and traffic controls are expected to take up to three hours, Wyman said shortly after noon.

ODOT advised motorists on TripCheck about the closure and said to use an alternate route until repairs were complete and the road reopened. A later updated indicated only the eastbound lanes were closed and showed a detour route.

Wyman said to “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.” If gas service is interrupted, he advised to contact CNG as needed for any help in restoring gas heaters or appliances.