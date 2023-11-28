Woman, 85, struck and killed crossing SW Redmond street

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 85-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday while crossing a busy southwest Redmond street, police confirmed.

Sgt. Jonny Dickson said officers and medics were called to the crash reported around 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of SW Canal Boulevard, near Odem Medo Road.

Canal Boulevard was closed for a time for crash reconstruction efforts.

Dickson said the driver stopped and cooperated in the investigation, which he said was still open late Tuesday night but did not appear to be criminal in nature.

More details are expected to be released Wednesday.