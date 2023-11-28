Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Woman, 85, struck and killed crossing SW Redmond street

PulsePoint
By
Published 11:04 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 85-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday while crossing a busy southwest Redmond street, police confirmed.

Sgt. Jonny Dickson said officers and medics were called to the crash reported around 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of SW Canal Boulevard, near Odem Medo Road.

Canal Boulevard was closed for a time for crash reconstruction efforts.

Dickson said the driver stopped and cooperated in the investigation, which he said was still open late Tuesday night but did not appear to be criminal in nature.

More details are expected to be released Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content