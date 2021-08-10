Officials: Idaho trap-and-truck salmon effort successful

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say an emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon because of high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program. Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. Some will be spawned at the hatchery, and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally. Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991.