Food, trash raiding grizzly caught, killed in Grand Teton

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Grand Teton National Park have intentionally killed a grizzly bear they say became a safety risk after it got used to getting food from humans. Park officials working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and killed the bear Saturday. Last fall, the grizzly got food at a home south of the park. This fall, the bear got food from humans again on private land near the park. Park officials said in a statement Tuesday the bear fed on chicken feed and garbage numerous times in September and October.