Portland murders apparently break record; 2 dead in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say two people were killed at an Old Town apartment building on Sunday, and a man was detained as an investigation continues. The Oregonian reports that Sunday’s killings would bring the city’s homicide toll to 71 this year, breaking a record of 70 set in 1987. Police responded at 6:25 a.m. to reports of shots fired inside the building on Northwest 6th Avenue. The two victims were found at the scene. The Portland Police Bureau says it isn’t looking for any suspects at this time. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.