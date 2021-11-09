Washington Supreme Court to decide police privacy case

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case that will decide whether the identities of Seattle police officers who attended events in the nation’s capital on the day of the insurrection are protected under the state’s public records law. The justices must also decide whether those officers can continue their court filings anonymously. The high court took the case under advisement and said it would rule at a later date. Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez and Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis asked the officers’ lawyers whether they should expect to maintain privacy rights after attending very public events in D.C.