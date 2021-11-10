Trump endorses GOP rival of Idaho incumbent governor

KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin over incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2022 race for governor. Trump made the endorsement late Tuesday through his political action committee following visits from Little and McGeachin last week to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump won deep-red Idaho in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 64% of the vote. Trump in his endorsement says McGeachin has been a true supporter from the beginning and will make a fantastic governor. The secretary of state’s office lists 14 active gubernatorial candidates, including eight Republicans and two Democrats.