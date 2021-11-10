Washington state apple crop estimate lowered 5.3%

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Tree Fruit Association officials have lowered their 2021 estimate of the statewide apple harvest by 5.3%. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the estimate was decreased from 124.85 million to 118.255 million boxes. Association President Jon DeVaney said Tuesday the apple harvest is still wrapping up for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far members are expecting a decrease. He says members are reporting smaller crops of some varieties including Honeycrisp, Galas and Red Delicious. DeVaney says high heat earlier in the season affected what was ultimately picked in some cases.