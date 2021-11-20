Idaho beats Idaho St. 14-0; last game for both head coaches

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Zach Borisch and Trase Le Texier each had a short-yardage touchdown run, and Idaho beat Idaho State 14-0 in the last game for both head coaches. Idaho State (1-10, 1-7 Big Sky Conference) announced before the game that Rob Phenicie will be reassigned. Idaho (4-7, 3-5) had announced earlier in the week that its boosters will buy out the remaining year of Paul Petrino’s contract. In the first quarter, Le Texier scored from the 1 and Borisch had a 3-yard touchdown run. The Bengals were 0 for 2 in the red zone and twice turned the ball over with fumbles.