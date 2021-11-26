No. 22 San Diego State rallies past Boise State 27-16

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — No. 22 San Diego State claimed the Mountain West’s West Division title with a 27-16 victory over Boise State. Jordon Brookshire led the Aztecs to 24 unanswered points after replacing Lucas Johnson late in the first half, passing for one touchdown and rushing for another. The Aztecs will host the Mountain West title game next week. Kurt Rafdal and Khalil Shakir caught early TD passes from Hank Bachmeier for the Broncos, whose four-game winning streak ended. Brookshire transformed the struggling San Diego State offense when he took over on the penultimate drive of the first half.