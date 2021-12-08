Idaho education official applauds vaccine mandate injunction

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A top Idaho education official says a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors will give colleges and universities time to plan a path forward without forcing employees to either be vaccinated or possibly lose their job. Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich in a statement Tuesday says the injunction is what the board was hoping for when it joined Republican Gov. Brad Little last month in signing onto a lawsuit filed in Georgia challenging the mandate. The federal court on Tuesday issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.