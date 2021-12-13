Oregon confirms first 3 cases of omicron variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say Oregon is the latest state to confirm cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority on Monday said three cases of the variant were detected in the state — in Multnomah and Washington counties. Oregon Health & Science University Laboratory conducted the sequencing that detected the variant. The cases involve a Washington County resident in their 30s, a Washington County resident in their 20s and a Multnomah County resident in their 20s. Officials say all were fully vaccinated. Gov. Kate Brown says getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot and wearing a mask are the most effective ways to keep people safe from omicron, delta, and other COVID-19 variants.