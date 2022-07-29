Dangerous heat wave reaches into northern US Rockies

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A heat wave that’s been scorching the Pacific Northwest and is suspected in several deaths will create dangerous weather conditions in the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains this weekend.

Heat warnings and advisories were in effect for north central Idaho and western Montana through Sunday. Forecasters said temperatures could top 105 degrees Fahrenheit ( 40.5 Celsius) in some areas. They said that would put people at heightened risk of heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service said residents of central and eastern Montana also were at moderate risk for excessive heat.

Authorities in Oregon were investigating if the triple digit temperatures that descended on the Pacific Northwest region this week were to blame for the deaths of at least four people.